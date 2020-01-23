A federal judge in San Antonio sentenced 46-year-old former pharmaceutical sales representative Holly Blakely, to 30 months in federal prison for a bribery/health care fraud scheme that netted her over $1 million, prosecutors announced.
In addition to the prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered that Blakely pay $1,746,222 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of 3 years after completing her prison term.
Federal authorities had previously forfeited approximately $88,800 in proceeds from the sale of Blakely’s house. Judge Biery also ordered Blakely, who remains on bond, to surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service by June 15, in order to begin her prison term.
On Feb. 21, 2019, Blakely pleaded guilty to one conspiracy count that involved wire fraud, health care fraud, violating the Texas commercial bribery statute, and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks, prosecutors said.
According to court records, from February 2013 through December 2014, Blakely and others submitted numerous fraudulent prescriptions on behalf of unsuspecting individuals to two different pharmacies for compounding medications, prosecutors said.
Numerous prescriptions were for patients who never sought treatment from the medical professional who wrote, or whose name was used to obtain, the prescription.
Blakely received commissions from pharmacies based on the amount of money the pharmacies received from private and government health care insurers for prescriptions submitted by conspirators and filled by the pharmacies, prosecutors said.
Blakely, in turn, paid kickbacks to medical professionals to induce them into writing prescriptions for insured patients, prosecutors said.
The total loss amount due to the defendant’s scheme was approximately $8,846,972.
The FBI, together with investigators from DEA Diversion, the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety; Office of Professional Management – Office of the Inspector General (OPM - OIG); Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS) and Air Force Office of Investigations (AFOSI) investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Chung and Antonio Franco, Jr. are prosecuting this case on behalf of the Government, with assistance from Steven Seward of the Financial Litigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.