A father and son were recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after an assault taking place on Linda Vista Drive, in the city’s south side. The incident, police say, left a man with serious bodily injuries.
Homero Rodriguez, III, 33, and his father Homero Rodriguez, Jr., 51, were arrested on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 respectively on arrest warrants issued after the incident, which according to court records took place at the 400 block of Linda Vista Drive, on Jan. 12.
On Jan. 12, at 7:56 a.m. Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Linda Vista to assist emergency medical technicians. They found a man, later identified as Fernando Paredez, 47, with serious laceration injuries to the left side of his abdomen and left arm, according to documents filed with the magistrate’s office.
Paredez was transported to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to San Antonio Military Medical Center, in San Antonio, for further treatment of his injuries.
During the investigation, a witness on scene told police officers two men were seen assaulting Paredez in front of 411 Linda Vista before fleeing in a red pickup truck, an affidavit for an arrest warrant signed by Del Rio Police Department Det. Jesus Galindo states.
A witness also stated the men used a stick as a weapon, while other witnesses confirmed there was a red pickup truck leaving the area within the time frame of the assault, the document states.
Later that day, Del Rio Police Department received a call reporting a stick with blood found on an apartment building located at 1107 San Felipe Avenue.
Police officers responding to the call found the stick and also noticed a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck parked in the driveway, witnesses stated the truck had not been seen at the property, the affidavit states.
While looking at the vehicle, the officers saw what appeared to be a dry blood stain on the floorboard of the truck, in plain view, the affidavit states.
The owner of the vehicle, Homero Rodriguez, Jr., was later located in one of the apartments, he told police officers he was visiting his son. While speaking to the officers they observed what appeared to be dried blood on Rodriguez Jr.’s tennis shoes, the affidavit states.
He was then taken to the police station for further questioning. Rodriguez Jr. advised his current address is 300 Linda Vista, which is in close proximity to the address where the assault occurred at 411 Linda Vista, the affidavit states.
The pickup truck was later taken into custody and transported to the Del Rio Police Department for processing.
On Jan. 15, and while still in the hospital, Paredez was presented with a photo line up by Texas Ranger Roger Dixon. He was able to identify Homero Rodriguez, Jr. and Homero Rodriguez, III as the assailants, the affidavit states.
Paredez also told Dixon that Rodriguez III exhibited a black gun during the commission of this offense and also was stabbed with what he described as a “buck knife” by Rodriguez III, according to the affidavit.
Paredez stated Rodriguez Jr. was assaulting him with a pipe and piece of wood, which coincides with the evidence located at 1107 San Felipe, the affidavit states.
Both father and son are facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, a second degree felony, according to arrest reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.