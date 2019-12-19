Hundreds of area children and their parents gathered outside the historic Val Verde County Courthouse early Dec. 8 for the county’s first Christmas celebration.
The celebration centered on the screening of a 2004 Christmas movie, “The Polar Express,” and a visit from Santa Claus.
“It’s exciting,” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said as he looked out over the groups of parents and children arriving at the courthouse to set up chairs and spread blankets as they waited for the movie to start.
“We were at church earlier, and a lady came up to us and said this is the best she’s ever seen the courthouse look, and I think all of us, we keep stressing that it’s teamwork. You can’t do this with just one person or just one idea. Everything you see here, on the lawn, was different peoples’ ideas, and they helped put it together.
“Commissioners court, from the very beginning, said, ‘Whatever you want to do, go do it,’ and the results are impressive,” Owens added.
Before the movie started, many of those attending the event wandered around the courthouse grounds, taking photos of their children in front of the inflatable Santa and the “Frozen” character Olaf the Snowman.
Shortly before the start of the movie, parents and children were invited to line up and get cups of hot chocolate. Members of the Queen City Belles dressed in festive Santa outfits, and several of the Miss Val Verde queens, including Miss Val Verde Ariana Rodriguez, circulated among the crowd handing out cookies.
After everyone had found a place to sit, they watched “The Polar Express,” based on the children’s book of the same name, which tells the story of a boy who takes a trip to the North Pole on a magical and mysterious train.
The evening wouldn’t have been complete without a visit from Santa Claus, who arrived and handed out more than 400 gift bags filled with fruit and other goodies to children attending.
Following the celebration, Owens said, “It was a really great event, and I think everyone really enjoyed themselves.”
Sylvia Owens, the county judge’s wife, who helped plan and organize the event, said, “We were extremely excited about the turnout. It was so much fun watching the faces of not only the children, but the parents and grandparents, people from all walks of life, enjoying the movie.
“The Queen City Belles did an amazing job assisting Santa, and the Miss Val Verde queens also pitched in to hand out cookies and goodies from Santa. Best of all, the Val Verde employee volunteers showed up to help spread the joy of Christmas and had a great time doing it. We look forward to making this an annual event,” she added.
