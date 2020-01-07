The Best of Del Rio 2020 is currently open, with the deadline to nominate your favorite businesses quickly approaching, as Friday, Jan. 10, will be the last day to submit your ballot.
The annual contest, which recognizes people’s choice in a variety of categories including food, services, automotive, medical, and night life, has become the staple of the community in terms of reliability, customer support, quality services and more for local businesses.
Only the best three in each category will be making it to the final round.
Search for the ballot printed everyday in the News-Herald, and select your favorite three in the 67 categories participating this year.
Voters must complete all the information at the bottom of the ballot and vote for their favorite choices. Qualified voters will be entered to win a $100, $50, or $25 gift card. All entries must be received by Friday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.
Final decisions on ballots, categories and winning entries will be made by the Del Rio News-Herald.To ensure credibility of this contest entries must be on original newspaper ballot, not a photocopy, and only one ballot per person will be accepted.
Entries mailed or brought to the News-Herald in bulk will be screened.
Awards will be presented to the best bakery, the best burgers, fried chicken, Mexican restaurant and Mexican plate, best salsa, best attorney, best florist, best plumber, best liquor store, best funeral home, among many, many other businesses and business professionals.
All you need to do is fill out the ballot by writing in your top three choices in at least 25 categories, and wait for the results to be announced.
This year’s winners will be announced in a special publication in the Sunday, Feb. 29 edition of the Del Rio News-Herald. So hurry up and help your favorite businesses in town get some recognition, remember the last day to submit your ballot is Friday!
