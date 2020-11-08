After the pandemic disrupted his class’ senior year, Del Rio High School student Reno Luna felt compelled to run for president. Luna won. As president, hopes to rekindle the school spirit his class has lost.
The last time high school senior Reno Luna ran for a class position was in elementary school. The Del Rio High School student served as fifth grade class president. Some of his main duties were creating different activities for his class such as game nights, toy drives and food charities.
After his elementary presidential stint, Luna did not run for any class positions again because he felt there were always other students that represented his class well. He did not feel it was necessary to run for any positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.