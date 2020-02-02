How many of us remember hearing the question, “What did you learn in school today?” How many of us have asked that question of our own children? What kind of response did you give or get? Did that question result in a conversation? Did that question reinforce the “learning?”
I think we could turn that question on its head for more impact. Stephen R. Covey, author of “The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People” and many more books, shared a concept he learned from Brigham Young University professor Dr. Walter Gong, “The way to get people to learn is to turn them into teachers.”
So, let’s ask our children to “Teach me what you learned today.” In the course of teaching you the most interesting or surprising thing they learned today, they will be reinforcing their learning by processing the information and putting it into their own words. When they can successfully teach you, then you will know that they got it! Plus, they will be ahead of the game when it comes to the art of paraphrasing.
As a librarian, I teach a Practicing Paraphrasing workshop to Southwest Texas Junior College students. A paraphrase is a detailed restatement of someone else’s words, thoughts, or ideas that is identical in meaning to the original statement but in your own words. The original author should be able to read your paraphrase and say, “Hey, that’s what I said – not in those words or quite that way – but hey, that is exactly what I was trying to say myself.” (By the way, he will also be happy to see he got credit with a citation.)
Paraphrasing someone else’s information for a paper or report is not easy. Here is where that “learn by teaching” concept comes in handy. Those students who have been teaching their parents what they learned in school will be more adept at using the following paraphrasing strategy:
1. Read the author’s information carefully for his meaning.
2. Make some notes on what his overall point is and the details he used to explain it.
3. Now tell someone else (parents, siblings, friends, or even the mirror) all about what you just learned from what you read.
4. You can now write that paraphrase you just practiced, using only your notes.
5. Finally, compare your paraphrase to the original to see if what you said is really what he said. Remember, you want the original author to exclaim, “That’s what I said!”
And if the teachers heard your child teaching you what they learned in school that day, we hope they would be able to say, “Hey, that what I said!”
This week’s Life Question #6 is about quotes and maybe a little paraphrasing. What statements do you remember hearing from your parents or grandparents or other influential people that had a direct impact on your life? Write a little or a lot, just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
