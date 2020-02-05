Two owners on Wednesday agreed to demolish dilapidated houses on their south Del Rio properties.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook told member of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission members this is the first time the structures have come before the commission and reviewed the notice requirements he had followed regarding both buildings.
906 Las Vacas St.
“The structure has been severely damaged by fire. . . and overall, my recommendation is that removal is the best option, in particular because of the public safety risk that this property provides,” Cook told the commission.
Cook reviewed his report on the structure with the commission members.
He said after his investigation of the property, he believed it meets all five of the requirements of the city code for a dangerous building.
“I find that this property. . .it’s uninhabitable; it’s in danger of falling and injuring persons or property. It’s a fire menace due to its dilapidated condition. It’s damp and unsanitary, and it’s certainly open and insufficiently secure,” Cook said.
Cook indicated the owner of the property, Maria Lourdes De Leon, was present at the meeting.
He went over two fire incidents reports from the Del Rio Fire Department. One from June 2011 and one from February 2019.
“I think it’s beyond repair,” Cook said.
De Leon said she is aware the house was destroyed by fire and claimed an arsonist torched the building, saying the fire department had found an accelerant during its investigation of the blaze.
“During the time that investigation was going on, I spoke with the fire chief. I spoke with people from the fire department, with people from the police department, with some people with offices here (at City Hall), and I would ask, ‘Okay, what am I going to have to do with the house?’ At that time, I was told I couldn’t destroy the house, couldn’t take it down until it had been condemned,” De Leon told the commission.
She said “to her surprise” she learned several weeks ago Cook had been at the house taking photos.
“And nobody had the courtesy to notify me and most of you know who and where I am,” she added.
“I have no issue with tearing down the house and removing it. I do expect some kind of cooperation from the city, timewise,” De Leon added.
De Leon said she would not bring in an outside company to do the work.
“I will have it done by some of the subcontractors that work for me here,” she said, adding she needed “a reasonable timeline” to have the work done.
Commissioner Juan Fernandez asked De Leon if she could have the work done in 60 days, and she replied, “That would be more than enough, yes.”
Fernandez then made a motion the city give De Leon 60 days to demolish the house.
Commissioner Tomas Robles gave the second, and the commissioners unanimously approved.
309 W. Garza St.
Cook called the adobe structure at 309 W. Garza St. “severely damaged and irreparable.”
“I think it’s unsafe and certainly unsecure. . . Removal is the best option,” Cook told the commission.
Cook said the house had a back story: He said when he researched the property owners via county appraisal district records, it lists them as Hector and Leticia Hernandez. Cook said the Hernandezes had given the West Garza Street house in question as their mailing address, but noted since the house is obviously vacant, those mails were returned.
Cook said he found another Leticia Hernandez in the appraisal district’s records and sent her a letter, hoping she might be the person who owned the Garza Street property.
“Within a few days, I received a phone call from Ms. Hernandez, and she said that she had sold the property several years ago, and I asked her to bring that information to the commission tonight and explain it to you,” Cook said.
He then walked through his investigation and report on the property, noting it met four of the five requirements to be deemed a dangerous building.
“It is uninhabitable. It is in danger of falling and damaging persons and property. It is a fire menace because of its dilapidated condition, and it is open and insufficiently secured,” Cook said.
He went over a series of photos he took of the property.
“I consider it unsafe, and it has structural damage to its walls and roof. There are multiple adobe failures in the walls and at the roof,” he said.
Cook said two city liens totaling almost $800 have previously been placed against the property for cleaning the lot around the structure.
The new owner of the property, who identified himself as Ariel Encinas, first apologized to the commission for not taking better care of the property.
“I know it’s in really bad condition, and we need to do demolition, and I want to do it myself. I just want you guys to give me 60 days to do it,” he said.
Encinas said he and his wife had purchased the property, “but never put it in our name.”
Commissioner Juan Fernandez asked Encinas if he was aware he would need to obtain a demolition permit from the city.
Encinas said the reason he needs 60 days is that he lives in Big Lake, Texas, and will only be able to come to Del Rio to do the work on the weekends.
Canales made a motion that Encinas be required to clean the yard of the property and contact the electric company to make sure power to the structure is cut off within 30 days and that the structure be completely demolished within 60 days.
Fernandez gave the second, and the commission unanimously approved the motion.
