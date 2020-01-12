Have you noticed the increase in hate speech? Are you concerned about how folks are just not being nice to each other lately? When talking about a particular issue, have you goaded others to anger or reacted with self-righteous indignation? On the other hand, has anyone ever tried to kill you with kindness – being nice to you even though you are acting like an enemy?
Recently I heard a reference to kindness from an article on “Culture, Kinship, and Intelligent Kindness” by Penny Campling. It made me stop and think. Listen carefully:
“Kindness is an interesting word. It has its roots in the Old English word cynd - meaning nature, family, lineage – kin. Kindness implies the recognition of being of the same nature as others - being of a kind - in kinship. It implies that people are motivated by that recognition to cooperate, to treat others as members of the family, to be generous and thoughtful.”
Now let’s consider all the folks who live in Val Verde County. Can you see them as part of your family, your kind? I believe we have a common goal to live a good life within our community. True, we may have different ideas about how to accomplish that goal. And, yes, there will be disagreements among us, just like in any family. When faced with disagreeable members, maybe we should try to “kill them with kindness.”
One of my church leaders, Dallin H. Oakes, recently said: “We should love all people, be good listeners, and show concern for their sincere beliefs. Though we may disagree, we should not be disagreeable. Our stands and communications on controversial topics should not be contentious. We should be wise in explaining and pursuing our positions and in exercising our influence.
“When our positions do not prevail, we should accept unfavorable results graciously and practice civility with our adversaries. In any event, we should be persons of goodwill toward all, rejecting persecution of any kind, including persecution based on race, ethnicity, religious belief or nonbelief, and sexual orientation…[Loving] one another surely includes love and respect across religious lines and also across racial, cultural, and economic lines.”
So what do you say? Do you think we can try to kill with kindness any animosity, ill will, and misunderstandings that may arise as we deal with our county family members?
Speaking of kindness among family members, here’s Life Story Question #3: What was the kindest thing one of your parents ever did for you?
How about your siblings? How about some kind thing you did for any of them? Write a little or a lot; just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
