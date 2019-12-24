The 2019-2020 San Felipe Lions Queen Liana Escareño donated toys to local children after a successful toy drive.
Escareño previously began the toy drive as a small feat and was approached by the San Felipe Lions Club after their toy drive ended. Through Escareño’s toy drive, gently used plush toys found a second home and love at the hands of other children.
By the end of the toy drive, she received a total of 157 plush toys, Escareño said.
With the help of Irene C. Cardwell Elementary staff, Escareño handed out the toys on Dec. 19. Every child walked away with a toy, Escareño said.
“The boys and girls I got to meet just warmed my heart. I have never smiled as much as I did while giving the toys to all of them,” Escareño said.
Each child now holds a special place in Escareño’s heart. The toy drive and handing out the toys are experiences that will stay with Escareño for the rest of her life, according to Escareño.
Escareño thanked the San Felipe Lions club for their support and Cardwell staff for making the end part of the toy drive possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.