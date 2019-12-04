A Del Rio teen was arrested and is facing multiple charges, following a report of a man pointing a “possible” firearm at a group or persons on Sept. 21, police records show.
Jose Francisco Renteria, 19, a resident of the 700 block of Dennis Drive, was arrested at his place of residence on Nov. 19 at 10:35 a.m. police records show.
Renteria was charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor; and tamper or fabricate physical evidence, a third degree felony, arrest records show.
According to an incident report, on Sept. 21, shortly after midnight, Renteria and another suspect were accused of pointing a “possible” firearm at a group of people on West Martinez Street. The individuals were in fear for their lives, the incident report states.
