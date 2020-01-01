Del Rio International Airport can become a major economic generator for the region, but an updated master plan for the facility is needed.
Members of the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (DREDC) during their Dec. 19 meeting got an overview of how a new airport master plan can help the city from Michael Mallonee, manager of aviation planning for the consulting firm KSA.
“The asset you have there (the airport) is a major economic generator. We were part of the state’s economic impact study last year, and looked at the value of aviation, airports, across the state. Del Rio was a part of that study and looked at about $20 million in annual economic impacts. I’m probably preaching to the choir: You know how valuable that asset is,” Mallonee told DREDC members.
Mallonee pointed out the airport has seen recent success with the resumption in 2018 of commercial air service.
“In discussion with the airport staff, it looks like your load factor and user base of that airline is quite high right now, which is good,” he said.
Mallonee said KSA’s clients are typically looking at lengthening runways and expanding airport facilities.
“What we do through planning is help you navigate the funding processes with FAA (the Federal Aviation Administration),” Mallonee said.
He said an overhauled master plan would look at the airport’s existing navigational aids and instrument landing systems, which help aircraft operate in poor visibility and weather, as well as the length and the strength of the runway.
“We look at airspace; we look at a lot of the design surfaces the FAA requires for safety. . . Then we can look at cost estimates. What does it cost to make these improvements over time? What are your funding availability and sources? We have to look at environmental (studies) a lot of times, to make sure that’s a precursor for federal funding,” Mallonee said.
An airport master plan, he said, can show state and federal agencies the project is needed.
“That is really the value of planning. It’s really a means to an end sometimes, to ensure you have documented and gone through those steps for funding, but it also gives you as a community a guideline and really a good sustainable opportunity to bring in and attract economic development and make sure where you’re investing in the facilities at the airport, they’re not precluding future growth,” he said.
He called planning “the foundational step to get buy-in.”
“Demand drives project justification, so when we talk about having things get done in the future, demand drives that, so what do your users at the airport need? What are your requirements?” Mallonee said.
“The bottom line is that the FAA only approves two things: One is a project forecast for the airport, so they have to see what the demand looks like over the next 20 years. They have to approve that forecast, and that is really what drives your capital projects, and then the last piece is what’s called an airport layout plan, which is the projects you identify,” he said.
Once the plan is completed and approved, it is placed on file with the FAA, making those future projects eligible for funding, Mallonee said.
“Things we look at is new hangar development, opportunity for economic development, bringing in manufacturing, industrial uses, land acquisition, if required; runway extensions, land use compatibility and navigational aids,” he added.
He said the city must also consider airport access planning.
“When you do engage in a planning process, we look at it as the opportunity to ‘go outside the fence’ with your community, so you can look at surface access needs to and from an airport facility, look at that land use compatibility to make sure when you go through a city comprehensive plan, you look at economic development out here in areas that you’re trying to grow, then just making sure that the facility is prepared for any future growth that you may have,” he said.
The planning process always includes a SWOT analysis, Mallonee said, adding the acronym stands for capitalizing on strengths, identifying and improving weaknesses, taking advantage of opportunities and being aware of threats.
“In a nutshell, we look at planning, and we’ve done it many, many times across the state. It is a catalyst, really, for your community, because now you can engage the community, you can engage your economic development arms and look at where business and opportunity lie and then ensure that your projects that you may need at the airport to facilitate that growth are justified with your funding agencies,” he said.
