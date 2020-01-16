A number of new businesses will be opening in Del Rio this year, the city’s economic development director said.
Del Rio Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez said a number of businesses are in the final stages of building or renovating new businesses in the area.
She said the owners of a hotel chain are going through the final stages of the city’s building plan review process.
“It will probably be sited in the area where two of the city’s newer hotels have been built, and this is going to be a bigger chain hotel,” she said in a recent interview.
“There is also a warehouse or complex on Cienegas that was brought up. There’s an industrial project outside the city limits, located on Farley Lane that has obtained a plumbing permit for water service,” Fernandez said.
She also mentioned there is a new Dollar General store being built in the area.
Fernandez said the city building permit for a new Blue Wave car wash, a national car wash chain, has been ready for almost a year.
“It is my understanding that they are in the process of selecting a contractor, and that’s going to be located where Payless Shoes used to be. This has been a five-year project, and we never like to see buildings be abandoned and not be used again. We like to see those buildings or sites be used again and then hopefully that business will succeed,” she said.
A building at Bedell Avenue and 17th Street is being remodeled as the San Felipe Springs Café, Fernandez said.
“Club Rain, in the 2500 block of Veterans Boulevard, people have been asking about that, and it has received temporary power for real estate purposes. There’s been some interest in that building. I know at one point, a different hotel chain, Wyndham Properties, was looking out there. I don’t know if anything was settled, but they are looking,” she said.
A building at 122 W. Greenwood St., was remodeled for use as a tax office, Fernandez said.
She said plans are also in progress for a new bar at South Main and Greenwood streets downtown. The business, which will apparently be called Bar 100, has applied for its alcohol permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and there is a sign posted on the front door of the building at 700 S. Main St.
Fernandez said Walgreen’s, although the company is not ready to make a formal announcement, is planning to move to the property at 909 Veterans Blvd.
