TEMPLE, Texas – The United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas announced the first funding application deadline of April 3, for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
If additional financial assistance funds are still available, a second funding application deadline will be scheduled for May 15.
Applications are taken year around for Natural Resources Conservation Service programs, but deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Producers interested in signing up for Environmental Quality Incentives Program should submit applications to their local USDA service center.
If already a USDA client, a producer can submit applications online via Conservation Client Gateway.
Environmental Quality Incentives Program is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from Natural Resources Conservation Service specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals, address natural resource concerns and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air, and related resources on agricultural land and non-industrial private forestland.
For additional information visit the Natural Resources Conservation Service Texas website at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.
Applications for Environmental Quality Incentives Program are accepted on a continuous basis.
Producers interested in the program can contact their local USDA service center or visit our Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program web page.
