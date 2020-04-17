As the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency continues, Del Rioans may see an increase in abandoned or loose animals, and pet owners may struggle to afford veterinary care.
The City of Del Rio Animal Control Division recorded an increase in calls for abandoned puppies and kittens between March 16 to April 16. “At this time, however, we are closed to the public; and our facility is limited in kennel space,” City of Del Rio Public Affairs Anita Pruneda said.
Pruneda said the animal control facility is unable to take in puppies and kittens citizens find or pick up during the ongoing COVID-19 event.
The animal control division responded to 130 calls between March 16 to April 16, with the calls generally made in response to dogs running at large. “Most of the ‘dogs running’ calls were for strays with just a few owner’s pets,” Pruneda said.
Sixty calls were made between March 16-31 and 70 calls were made between April 1-16.
The number of calls does not include snakes, opossum, raccoon or pick up of dead animals.
Loose and abandoned animals are not the only issue Del Rioans are facing, as a local veterinary hospital expressed the overwhelming need of veterinary care funds.
On Tuesday, Val Verde Veterinary Hospital stated via social media it had people coming in overwhelmed with their animals’ needs.
“The current situation we are in has made it so many people can not afford to care for the unexpected / emergent issues with their pets,” the veterinary hospital said.
At the time, the veterinary hospital announced its “Good Samaritan Fund” was depleted and there were three trauma cases with owners unable to cover the cost.
The veterinary hospital added its employees were grateful to provide a service to the public, and understood many people would be unable to donate to the cause yet those that could were advised to call (830) 774 4100 and ask for the Good Sam Fund.
By Wednesday afternoon the veterinary hospital updated the public with an announcement stating it received donations from the public to cover the cost of one trauma case, and those still interested in helping the remaining trauma cases were advised to call the clinic.
Both Val Verde Veterinary Hospital and Del Rio Diagnostic Veterinary Hospital have switched to curbside services since mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.