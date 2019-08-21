A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after an incident occurring at the 200 block of Greenwood Street, police say.
Mario Huerta, 64, a resident of the 1300 block of West Martin Street was arrested on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. on Greenwood Street, an incident report states.
At approximately 4:27 p.m. Del Rio Police Department Officer Luis Enriquez was patrolling the Greenwood Park area, the report states.
Enriquez noticed a man urinating next to a gazebo located in the center of the park, and issued the man a criminal trespass warning, the report states.
Huerta refused to leave the park and was arrested, the report states.
Huerta was charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, according to police records.
