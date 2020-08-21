U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector, along with Texas Department of Public Safety, Edwards County Sheriff’s Office and Customs and Border Protection Air Operations thwarted several smuggling attempts over the past weekend.
Beginning on Aug. 14, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector, along with other law enforcement partners, stopped 12 separate smuggling attempts. Within these events, 14 smugglers were arrested, nine of which were United States citizens while five were nationals of Cuba and Mexico. A total of 48 subjects were taken into custody from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba.
