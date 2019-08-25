The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees will be holding a public meeting and special hearing Monday night to discuss and potentially approve the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
Chief Finance Officer Henry Arredondo will recommend actions for approval for two items discussed at previous meetings, according to the meeting agenda.
Arredondo will present options for the board members and recommend the board approve the 2019-2020 district official budget and set this year’s maintenance and operation tax rate to $1.061730 and the interest and sinking tax rate to $0.000000.
The official budget was mentioned during a budget workshop and special meeting on Aug. 15 before board members approved the district’s 2019-2020 compensation plan. The compensation plan included a 10 percent increase in salary for all school district employees.
Arredondo said the compensation plan will go into effect if the official financial budget is approved. The starting salaries for teachers will increase from$43,000 to $48,250 and tax rate for citizens will decrease.
A notice of public meeting to discuss budget and proposed tax rate was published on Aug. 16 to notify the community. “Public participation in the discussion is invited,” according to the notice.
If approved, the maintenance and operations tax rate will increase by 11.64 percent, the debt service will decrease by 6.76 percent and total expenditures will increase by 11.42 increase.
The highest tax rate the district can adopt before requiring voter approval at an election is $1.344518.
The public meeting and special hearing will be held at the Student Performance Center and Administration Building on 315 Griner Street. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
