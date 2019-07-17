July 7

Jose Antonio Hernandez

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Del Rio Police Dept.

Daniel Jimenez

Assault family violence with deadly weapon

Del Rio Police Dept.

Marisol Maldonado

Driving while license invalid with previous alcohol suspension; driving while intoxicated with child passenger less than 15 years of age

Texas Department of Public Safety

Alan Salas

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams

Texas Department of Public Safety

Matthew John Yanez

Injury to elderly family violence; possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams; criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Dept.

July 8

Enrique Alcala, Jr.

Warrant, possession of marijuana implicit association test less than 2 oz in a drug free zone

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Daniels

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Del Rio Police Dept.

July 9

Christopher Adam Rose

Possession marijuana less than 2 oz

Texas Department of Public Safety

Daniel Trevino

Aggravated assault against public servant; rioting; prohibited item in correctional facility

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

July 10

Crystal Jean Alcozer

Warrant harassment of public servant

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Andrew Guajardo

Theft greater than $2,500 less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Dept.

Hector Sanchez, Jr.

Warrant, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Martin Seca, Jr.

Warrant, DWI; warrant accident involving damage to vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jaime R. Vela

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Del Rio Police Dept.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.