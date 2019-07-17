July 7
Jose Antonio Hernandez
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Del Rio Police Dept.
Daniel Jimenez
Assault family violence with deadly weapon
Del Rio Police Dept.
Marisol Maldonado
Driving while license invalid with previous alcohol suspension; driving while intoxicated with child passenger less than 15 years of age
Texas Department of Public Safety
Alan Salas
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams
Texas Department of Public Safety
Matthew John Yanez
Injury to elderly family violence; possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams; criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Dept.
July 8
Enrique Alcala, Jr.
Warrant, possession of marijuana implicit association test less than 2 oz in a drug free zone
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Daniels
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Del Rio Police Dept.
July 9
Christopher Adam Rose
Possession marijuana less than 2 oz
Texas Department of Public Safety
Daniel Trevino
Aggravated assault against public servant; rioting; prohibited item in correctional facility
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
July 10
Crystal Jean Alcozer
Warrant harassment of public servant
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Andrew Guajardo
Theft greater than $2,500 less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Dept.
Hector Sanchez, Jr.
Warrant, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Martin Seca, Jr.
Warrant, DWI; warrant accident involving damage to vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jaime R. Vela
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Del Rio Police Dept.
