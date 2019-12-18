Amaro Eye Clinic, 305 E. Garfield Ave., celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception.
Dr. Edgardo Amaro and his wife, Illiana Hernandez, welcomed those attending the event, and Amaro said he and his family had prepared a special treat: a suite of Puerto Rican holiday foods that included slow-roasted meat and arroz con gandules, rice with pigeon peas.
“Welcome and enjoy,” Amaro said.
After he and his wife cut the dual ribbons signifying the business’ memberships in the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Del Rio Chamber Red Carpet Ambassador Abram Rodriguez presented the Amaros with a their Del Rio Chamber of Commerce membership plaque.
“We welcome you to the chamber. I know you are already part of the community, and we wish you continued success. We want to congratulate you and your family. We know this is a big day for all of you, and we want to thank you for what you all have brought to Del Rio,” Rodriguez said.
Gina Rodriguez, a Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ambassador, then presented the Amaros with a plaque signifying their membership in the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber.
“We are really excited to be doing this open house for the Amaro Eye Clinic. We have a new office and more space to serve the communities of Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña,” Amaro, the owner and optometrist at the clinic, said.
He said Amaro Eye Clinic offers a full range of eye care exams and services for children and adults.
“Dr. Amaro is a glaucoma specialist, and we are bilingual,” added Hernandez, who serves as office manager of the newly-opened clinic.
The Amaro Eye Clinic’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Hispanic Chamber’s Gina Rodriguez said she believes it’s important to mark the opening of all businesses.
“I think welcoming them to the community is great,” Rodriguez said.
Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, said, “Dr. Amaro has been in this area for over 20 years, and he came and opened his business here and stayed. And what has he done? He’s reinvested in the community, so that’s what we need: reinvestment in the community, new businesses, all of that helps. Now, we need to make sure that we bring him clients, so he will keep on doing business here,” Larson said.
