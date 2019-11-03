A section of the Val Verde County Fairgrounds on Thursday became a haunt for little ghouls and goblins, as well as pint-sized pirates and princesses during the inaugural Halloween Spooktacular Fest.
“We were thrilled with the turnout at our very first Halloween Spooktacular, which we hope will become an annual event. We wanted to host a safe and fun event for our community, and with the help of many of the county departments and many dedicated volunteers, we were able to get that done,” said Sylvia Owens one of the event’s principal organizers.
The Spooktacular, held in the shadow of the grandstands at the county fairgrounds, featured treats for costumed youngsters and their parents, who made their way along a line of parked cars and trucks. Each vehicle was decorated and manned by costumed volunteers handing out a variety of tasty treats.
“It was really fun to watch the different departments come together to create and decorate their themed trunk for the trick or treaters,” Owens said.
The trunk or treat lineup included the county judge’s office, the county human resources department, which partnered with volunteers from the health department and the purchasing department, the office of 83rd Judicial District Judge Robert E. Cadena, the tax and vehicle registration office, County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw’s road crew, which partnered with the district clerk’s office, County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez’s road crew, County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton’s road crew, the Val Verde County Community Center, which partnered with the commissioners’ office secretary, the parks/maintenance and county fairgrounds crew and the county auditor’s office.
“A big thank you also goes to our Miss Del Rio Dorian Sophia Guadarrama and Miss Del Rio Teen Amaris Leon, together with their courts, who helped us man the doughnut eating game and to Selina Sanchez and crew who manned the Kleenex box dance game,” Owens said.
The Spooktacular also featured a haunted house.
“We also featured an amazing haunted house that was created by Roni Soto and company on behalf of the Queen City Belles. We want to thank the volunteers from the Heritage Academy and our Del Rio High School ROTC who went into action as various scary characters from favorite horror movies.
“I think I had the most fun of all as I was allowed to play the role of Pig Head. The haunted house had a line from the time we opened until the time we closed, so we were happy to host so many daring souls,” Owens said.
Owens said the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office provided security for the event.
“This was the second event put together by a committee of county employees, and I am so honored to be working with them. The camaraderie and excitement that they bring to the table are so much fun to watch,” Owens said.
