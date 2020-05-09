First responders, family members, friends and members of the community of Del Rio celebrated Friday the life of Asante Sebastian Contreras, 20, a Del Rioan who died tragically on Sunday, when a wrong-way driver struck Contreras’ vehicle head-on in San Antonio.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center ambulances, Del Rio Fire Department fire trucks and other first responders participated in a long motorcade at noon, escorting the hearse bringing Contreras into Del Rio.
The vehicles, led by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, came in through Highway 90 East, took North Bedell Avenue, Dodson Avenue and Chapman Road, then Veterans Boulevard and Kings Way, and came to a stop at Trinity Mortuary.
Contreras, according to his obituary, worked as a lifeguard for the City of Del Rio before graduating from Del Rio High School, where he was involved in ROTC honor guard, student council, debate club, pole vaulting, yearbook creation, and many other school activities.
Contreras also worked as an emergency medical technician with Amistad Medical ambulance, and then moved on to pursue his career at the University of Texas Health Science Center of San Antonio.
Contreras also volunteered his time for the 2019 Robotics as a standby EMT.
He had just earned his paramedic badge while working for Allegiance Mobile Health, his obituary reads.
According to multiple San Antonio media outlets, Contreras was killed by a wrong-way driver who was leading authorities on a chase.
A San Antonio Police Department unit was trying to serve a warrant around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, for a man involved in a shooting. The suspect, identified as Joseph William Woolard, 36, led police on a chase that started in the Highway 151 area.
Police, according to San Antonio media, said the man drove down the wrong-way on I-35 and Loop 410 before slamming head-on into a Ford Mustang. Contreras was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woolard’s vehicle caught fire but authorities pulled him out of the vehicle. Woolard, who was taken to the hospital, is facing multiple charges including murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and evading arrest. His bonds are set at a total of $400,000.
A celebration of life for Contreras was held Friday, night at Trinity Chapel of Faith.
