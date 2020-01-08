A Del Rio teen was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana recently, after a Del Rio Police Department officer found three individuals in a vehicle parked in the brush in the city’s south side, police records state.
Jose Adrian Veliz, 18, a resident of the 1200 block of Taini Street, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Dec. 31, at 5:40 p.m., at the 300 block of Ash Street, according to his arrest report.
An incident report states that on that evening a Del Rio Police Department officer observed a vehicle parked in the brush and made contact with three individuals sitting inside the vehicle, the report states.
The report states the officer obtained consent to search and found two clear plastic baggies of a green leafy substance under the passenger seat.
Veliz was arrested and transported to the police station for booking and processing, the green leafy substance weighed 2.9 grams, the report states.
