ACUÑA, México – El Presidente Municipal, Roberto de los Santos, encabezó el jueves los trabajos del Foro Taller del Plan Municipal de Desarrollo Urbano de Acuña, el cual comenzará a implementarse a partir del 2020.
Carlos Castro Alfaro, director de desarrollo urbano del municipio, informó en entrevista que el foro se dividió en cuatro mesas de análisis y propuestas, en las que participan representantes de clubes y asociaciones, autoridades y la sociedad civil.
Informó que el foro taller se desarrolló en la Infoteca municipal jueves y viernes, y se trabaja sobre la actualización del Plan Municipal de Desarrollo Urbano.
Esto tiene un costo, pero hay una inversión federal por parte de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario, Territorial y Urbano, por más de un millón de pesos, para que esta actualización esencial para la desarrollo urbano de la ciudad se realice.
Dijo que esto es necesario porque Acuña ha crecido mucho durante esta última década, se han abatido muchos rezagos, pero hay todavía nichos en los que hay qué actualizarse.
El foro taller se desarrolla en cuatro mesas de análisis y propuestas, que son: desarrollo urbano, desarrollo socioeconómico, aportación de los jóvenes y niños, y la última sobre temas ecológicos.
Reconoció que si bien Acuña ha crecido en una manera muy rápida, tiene muchas deficiencia a las que hay que darle solución con un crecimiento más ordenado sustentable, y con certeza jurídica en la vivienda, así como viviendas más dignas.
Informó que los trabajos los está coordinando una compañía consultora especializada, y se ha platicado con ellos para hacer un plan muy completo, que refleje lo que necesita la ciudad.
Castro dijo que si bien la empresa consultora tiene la última palabra, el municipio busca intervenir de manera sustancial en este proyecto para afinar detalles tales como la movilidad, pues ya hay muchos embotellamientos, además de que se necesita rescatar las banquetas, dijo.
Development plan forum held
ACUÑA, Mexico – Municipal President Roberto de los Santos led Thursday the Forum and Workshop for the update of the Municipal Urban Development Plan, which will begin to be implemented in 2020.
Municipal Director of Urban Development Carlos Castro Alfaro said in an interview the forum was comprised of four roundtables of analysis and proposals, in which representatives of local clubs and associations, officials and members of the community participated.
He said the forum was held at the municipal Infoteca Thursday and Friday, to update the Municipal Urban Development Plan.
Updating the plan comes with a cost, but there is federal funding by the Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development Secretariat in the amount of more than 1 million pesos (US $52,600) for this specific purpose, he said.
He said the update to the plan is necessary, because Acuña has grown a lot during the last decade, creating many areas of opportunity, and that there are still niches in which there is something to improve.
The forum was held under a four-table format for analysis and proposals, including: urban development, socio-economic development, youth and children’s contributions, and ecological issues.
Castro said that while Acuña has grown very quickly, it has many deficiencies that must be addressed with a more orderly sustainable growth, and with legal certainty in housing, as well as more dignified housing.
He said the city is working with a specialized consulting company, and he has talked with them to make a very complete plan that reflects what the city needs.
Although the consulting company has the last say, Castro said the municipality seeks to intervene substantially in this project to refine details such as mobility, as there are already many traffic jams, in addition to the need of repairing sidewalks, he said.
