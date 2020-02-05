A large number of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to Del Rio’s south side, while a police chase put Ruben Chavira Elementary parents and personnel on alert.
A large number of patrol cars responded to U.S. Highway 277 south, near the Eagle Pass Hill at about 3:15 p.m.
Local, state and federal law enforcement officers were alerted after a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 277 refused to stop when flagged by U.S. Border Patrol officers from the Brackettville Station, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office also responded, and the vehicle was spiked by Del Rio Station Border Patrol agents, the spokesman said.
Several individuals traveling in the vehicle fled on foot, but they were apprehended shortly after.
Parents of nearby Ruben Chavira Elementary students were put on alert after the highway pursuit came to a rest near the campus, school officials confirmed.
The campus remained open for parents to pick up their children, once school let out at 3 p.m. “There was no entry onto the campus or threat to the campus,” San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District stated.
The school district was alerted of the pursuit, the school district said.
Approximately 12 vehicles, between Border Patrol, DPS and Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the area near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and U.S. Highway 277, where the suspects fled.
By 3:44 p.m. there were no signs of the school being on lockdown, parents were able to pick up their children without issues.
By 3:59 p.m. the scene was cleared by officers and normal traffic resumed.
