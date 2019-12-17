I was dismayed to read the headline news “Del Rio Councilman gets 3 year probation.”
This was nothing short of a sweetheart deal for a politician.
Does the average citizen who gets arrested driving intoxicated and evades arrest gets the same treatment? I think not.
The average citizen cannot afford an expensive attorney and then get to read a well composed tear-jerker Bible-quoting letter to the sentencing judge so they can receive a slap in the wrist.
The prosecuting D.A. Mr. Bagley and the supervising Judge Hon. Robert Cadena should not have allowed this sweetheart sentencing deal. Shame on them.
Mr. Ojeda needs to resign immediately from city council.
Justice might be blind, but the voters are not.
