The city of Del Rio draws drinking water for its citizens, as well as for residents of Laughlin Air Force Base and other areas outside the city limits, from two sources: the West Spring and the East Spring, both part of the San Felipe Springs system.
The San Felipe Springs are the fourth largest springs in the state and include a series of about 10 springs that flow out of the ground at several points along the San Felipe Creek from the San Felipe Springs Golf Course north to outflow points on several private properties, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority.
It is believed Europeans first saw the springs in 1590, but their pure, clear water had made them an important camping site for the nomadic hunter-gatherers tribes that crossed and re-crossed the area for thousands of years prior, stops evidenced by the many ancient artifacts that have been found in the area.
The city has pumping infrastructure around both springs. Since the tightening of security around critical infrastructure following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, access to the pump houses at the springs has been limited to pre-arranged, guided tours. Visits are coordinated through the city’s public information office.
City administrators have recently issued bids for two raw water pumps for the West Spring and one raw water pump at the East Spring, part of a program of continuous upgrades and replacements planned for the pumping system.
The two new pumps being sought for the West Spring are 150-horsepower 3,200-gallon-per-minute pumps, and the East Spring pump is a 250-horsepower, 6,000-gallon-per-minute pump, according to Gregory Velasquez, the city’s water treatment plant superintendent.
The water is pumped into huge pipes that move the raw water to the city water treatment plant, located on city property on the east side of the golf course.
All of the pumping controls are automated, both in the individual pump stations and inside the plant itself.
At the water treatment plant, water from the East and West Springs is processed for use by Del Rioans, Laughlinites and many county residents.
Velazquez pointed out sand separators installed outside the plant in 2012-2014. He said the equipment helps trap sand particles before they make it to the membranes that filter the raw water.
“Pre-filters” inside the plant perform the same function, sifting out particles of sand larger than 200 microns, Velazquez said.
“These are stainless steel basket strainers. Before the water comes into the membranes, it goes through here,” Velazquez said, pointing out a row of machines inside the cavernous water treatment plant.
The city installed new Koch membranes in the plant in 2015 at a cost of about $3 million, Velazquez explained.
“These are U.S.-made. We went to these because at the time, the French company that made the previous membranes could not give us a set price because of the euro,” Velazquez said.
Metal racks housing the cartridges that contain the membranes nearly fill the plant.
Green pipes bring in raw water, blues pipes indicate water that has been passed through the membrane cartridges.
Smaller rooms inside the plant contain chemicals like chlorine that are added to the water before it goes out into the city’s distribution system.
Velazquez said the plant is rated to produce just over 18 million gallons of drinking water a day, and at one time, the city was using 15 to 16 million gallons a day.
“But we haven’t hit 16 (millions gallons) in a while,” Velazquez said.
“Right now, though, we’re averaging 9.7 million gallons a day going out to distribution, and we’re producing about 8.4 million gallons a day on average,” he said.
