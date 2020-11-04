A Del Rio man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after he was reported asking people for money in a convenience store.
Natan Cortez, 30, whose place of residence is listed at 1306 East Gibbs St., was arrested on Oct. 16, at approximately 8 a.m., and charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, failure to identify and with littering, police records state.
