Yes, it’s that time of year again – the time we all try to remember the words to an old English (or French) roundelay that details the exploits of one heckuva gift-giving fool.
Every time I hear that carol, I a) marvel at the guy’s generosity, b) wonder what the heck she got him, and c) ask what the final price came to. Except for the rings, none of that stuff can be picked up at Sam’s or Costco.
Let’s do some modern day accounting shall we, starting with:
PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE – Partridges, as we all know, are foreign game birds smaller than a pheasant and larger than a quail. Let’s go with quail as an acceptable substitute. Quails from commercial suppliers are cheap at $5.50 apiece, but they’re sold in lots of 100. Let’s go with a retail pair of nesting quail for $75, put one in the tree and hold one in reserve for emergencies. An eight-foot Baldwin pear tree, suitable for roosting, is listed at $43.75. So, bird and tree together – $118.75.
TWO TURTLE DOVES – Let’s not be too picky about the type of dove here, and be satisfied with regular doves on offer from a poultry farm in Helotes, at $20 apiece - $40 for the pair.
THREE FRENCH HENS – You know how I feel about the French. I wouldn’t take their hens if they flew here on an Airbus. Good ol’ American hens, three for $35 anywhere - $35.
FOUR CALLING BIRDS – Since everyday birds are so plentiful, I assume the “calling” specification is pretty important. The only bird with any real verbal ability is the Myna, native to Southeast Asia and India. They’ll talk your ear off. Unfortunately, they’re kinda’ rare in this country. The only source I could find with Mynas for sale was a place in Florida that offers a mated pair of Mynas at $9,000. And we need four of them. So - $18,000.
FIVE GOLD RINGS – Why five? Couldn’t be talking about wedding bands, which are one to the customer. Only thing I can figure? Toe rings - $190 apiece at Kay Jewelers. One for every toe on one foot - $950.
SIX GEESE A-LAYING – Goslings are cheap at $11.79 apiece, but we need adult, breeding geese. The best I could find were select pairs at $62.09, with the understanding they won’t begin a-laying until March. So, three pair - $186.27.
SEVEN SWANS A-SWIMMING – Here, we have some leeway for individual preference. Black swans (the very coolest kind of swan) are routinely available at $1,500 a pair. Mute white swans (the very quietest kind of swan) cost the same - $1,500 a pair. I suggest we opt for two pair of the black swans, another two pair of quiet, white swans, and leave one in reserve just in case one of them is not so good at a-swimming, and drowns. So, four pair - $6,000.
EIGHT MAIDS A-MILKING. Let’s avoid the gender trap here, and stipulate that both girl and guy milkers make the same $10.71 an hour acknowledged by the American Dairy Association. Eight milkers times eight hours a day times $10.71 – $685.44 a day, not including overtime.
NINE LADIES DANCING – I was hoping the roundelay was talking about ballet dancers, but those ladies all call themselves ballerinas, not dancers. These days, girls who call themselves dancers have more familiarity with a vertical pole than a horizontal barre. It’s hard to put a figure on their earnings, but I’ll stipulate $500 a night, and I reserve the right to study the question further in person when the Good Wife isn’t looking. - $4,500.
TEN LORDS A-LEAPING – A quick check of the help wanted section of this newspaper will tell you there’s not a lot of call for leapers, be they high-born or commoner. So let’s forget about leaping, per se, and confine our inquiry to lords, and hope they are reasonably athletic. The House Lords in England limits the per diem pay for the lords of that chamber to 200 pounds per day. At 1.63 pounds to the dollar, that translates as $326 a day. Knowing what our senators make, I’d say that was cheap at the price, and suggest we hire 10 right away, and get them green cards. $3,260 a day.
ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING and TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING – According to the American Federation of Musicians, anyone who plays an instrument – I don’t care whether it’s a bagpipe, snare drum, bassoon, piano or glockenspiel – is entitled to a minimum wage of $210 per two-and-a-half-hour session, plus $42 for setting up. Let’s pop for one session from each, and give them the rest of the day off. Pipers come to $2,772. Drummers cost $3,024.
Normally, we would total up each day’s expense, add them together and be done with it. But that would be without reckoning with the roundelay, in which each day is repeated until the last one. Hence, you end up with 12 pear trees, 11 sets of turtle doves, 10 bunches of French hens and so on down the line.
SUB TOTAL – Quails and trees, $1,425; doves, $440; hens, $350; Mynas, $162,000, toe rings, $7,600; geese, $1,303.89; swans, $36,000; dairy farm hands, $3,427.20, strippers, $18,000; lords, $9,780; pipers, $5,544; drummers, $3,024. (Note to roundelay writers: In future, stick with regular birds.Those calling Mynas are killing us!)
GRAND TOTAL – $248,894.08. Will that be cash or charge?
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Dec. 16 - National Chocolate Covered Anything Day; 18th - National Roast Suckling Pig Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
