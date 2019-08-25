City administrators say they are making progress on recommendations offered in June by the city’s animal advisory board.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook on Monday presented members of the Del Rio Animal Control and Protection Advisory Board with an update on the recommendations, which the advisory board’s president, Tom Stanley, gave to the Del Rio City Council in June.
“This came up at (the Aug. 13) city council meeting. The mayor wanted to know where we were on your recommendations, and he wants us to give (the council) a presentation in two or three council meetings. In preparation for that, I wanted to go through the short-term recommendations you gave us in June and your long-term recommendations,” Cook told the advisory board.
One of the top short-term recommendations made by the advisory board was updating the city’s animal control ordinances.
“In regard to the ordinances, we are looking at them. . .The second is trying to implement a volunteer program for animal control, and (one of our staff members is) going to San Angelo on Wednesday to (work on) that very thing. We have made the mental note that some sort of vetting will have to be done for these volunteers, and we’ll have to figure out how involved that needs to be and how involved it turns out to be, and we’ll let you know about that,” Cook said.
Emergency call-outs to the animal control department were also discussed.
“Right now, we just do emergency call-outs at night and over the weekends, so I’ll say if it’s just a random dog that’s out, it’s not an emergency, but if the dog is agitated or aggressive or appears violent or dangerous or something of that nature, it kind of becomes an emergency. We ask the police department to go confirm the severity of the event and if they think we’re taking a risk, then we’ll authorize the animal control person to go out at night or on the weekend to go take care of that,” Cook said.
Cook also addressed an advisory board suggestion that the city better enforce existing animal control ordinances.
“As you said, there’s $8,502 in fines uncollected. We don’t really control that piece. All we can do is issue the citation, so we’ll take it up with council as to how to get some more teeth into that. We can have a little more responsibility for the citation and the action,” Cook said.
Stanley pointed out that advisory board members had learned in previous presentations and conversations that warrants for animal ordinance citations was not a top priority for law enforcement.
“What I found out, asking questions of the police department and everybody else involved, and Ana Markowski Smith got involved in this too, (is that) nobody really prioritizes it because they’re busy doing other things, and I can understand it. A fine for a violation for having a dog running loose is way down the list when it comes to PD serving warrants.
“It was suggested, and once again, this goes back to a joint effort between the city and county, but the county has a perfect system in place for doing this. Instead of sending people to city court, send them to (justice of the peace) court. Then your constables can go out and serve those warrants when people don’t pay their fines,” Stanley said.
“Once again, it’s going to be a hard row to hoe because I’ve never seen the city and the county agree to do anything, but to me, the vessel is there to collect these fines. You just have to be creative in doing it and once again, you have to talk the city into going along with it and get the county’s okay,” he added.
Cook said he was fairly certain the city council was unaware there are more than $8,000 in uncollected fines.
“Oh, they do know, because that was in the presentation, and I’m sure that’s growing because there have been a lot of citations written since then,” Stanley said.
Cook next addressed the long-term recommendations.
“We’ve already talked about licensing and microchipping. There’s a cost there, of course. We’re looking more into that, in fact, all of these are not as well developed as the short-term goals, the six-month goals, but we have talked about each of these,” Cook said.
He added he had no real updates to the long-term goals, noting he and other city staffers met with Jess Carpenter, of the Animal Advocacy Rescue Coalition, several weeks ago.
“She may be able to help us with some of this, but these are longer-term goals, so they’re not quite as well-developed as some of the things we are doing for the short-term recommendations,” Cook said.
Cook said he will be making a similar presentation to council in mid-September.
Stanley again encouraged Cook and city staff to work with a state group called the Texas Humane Legislation Network on updating the city’s animal control ordinances, noting the group will include the most recent animal-related state legislation, which goes into effect in September.
The animal advisory board will meet next on Sept. 9.
