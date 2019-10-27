All of the area’s little ghosts, goblins and spooky spirits are invited to the “Val Verde County Halloween Spooktacular Fest” at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The event is being planned and executed by the same committee that earlier this year put on the Easter “Eggstravaganza” on the lawn of the county courthouse for that springtime celebration.
“This is a committee that’s come together to build on ideas for fun events to make the county better, to promote community, to promote celebration,” said Sylvia Owens, who is helping spearhead the group. Owens, executive vice president for the Texas Community Bank company and the regional president for the Texas Community Bank’s Del Rio branch, is also the wife of Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr.
“When we started thinking about Halloween, we got very excited because the county had never done any thing for Halloween, and we started out by thinking we would do it at the courthouse,” Owens said.
But the group quickly shifted its focus to the Val Verde County Fairgrounds as the optimal site for the event.
The group also enlisted the assistance and input of fairgrounds manager Edgar Perez.
Owens said the events committee invited all of the county departments to participate by bringing a vehicle for a “trunk or treat” area. Department personnel will decorate their respective vehicle and fill the trunk with candy to hand out to children attending.
“We’re also inviting food vendors to give them an opportunity to come out and showcase whatever they want to showcase and sell their products. So far, we’ve got funnel cakes and tacos and chicken tenders,” she said.
There will be some traditional kids’ games as well, such as a three-legged race and egg-on-a-spoon, she said.
“Our true objective was to provide a safe zone for families to brings their kids and do something fun for Halloween,” Owens said.
“Everyone is invited. We want whole families to come and enjoy themselves,” she added.
