A Thursday noon meeting has been set between members of the Del Rio Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the San Felipe Springs Golf Course Commission.
The meeting has only a single agenda item: discussing and making recommendations regarding land at the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
Members of the city’s parks advisory board have in previous meetings suggested creating a series of walking trails and a possible nature education center on acreage the city purchased north of the existing golf course. That land was bought to one day expand the golf course by an additional nine holes.
Members of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course Commission discussed the joint meeting on June 27.
“I know (the parks board) has been interested in creating a walking trail, a hiking trail,” San Felipe Springs Golf Pro Ariel Falcon told commission members.
Parks advisory board president Peter Ojeda attended the June 27 meeting and spoke to the commission about discussions parks board members have had regarding the use of the city land to the north of the existing golf course.
“Since you guys haven’t yet developed the extra nine holes on the north side of the existing golf course, we wanted to have a discussion and have a joint meeting that would potentially allow for expansion of your mission, but would also allow for use, along the north side of the property, for things like trails and birding and a potential for education as well. We want to have a meeting with you guys jointly to see what your visions is and if there’s a potential for things like an expansion of the city park trails,” Ojeda said.
Ojeda said he hoped “the possibilities” of the using the city land could be explored during the joint meeting.
Golf course commission chairman Michael Calderon said he had watched the parks board’s meetings and noted, “I know that you guys know that property has been designated for the golf course, but we’re in the beginning stages of it.”
Calderon recommended the commission watch a video he had found about innovative community uses at a municipal golf course in New Mexico.
“Once you see that, the possibility of it all coming together, you’ll see that it’s all at our fingertips right now,” Calderon said.
“And that’s part of the reason why we wanted to have this joint meeting right now. We see the full vision of you guys and what you guys are doing,” Ojeda said.
Golf commission member Oscar Cardenas asked Ojeda if he “had a number of the people that use that park behind the bowling alley (Crestline Park)?”
“No, we don’t have numbers like that,” Ojeda said.
“Do you know how many people use the park at Buena Vista area? And do you know how many people walk the trail in Buena Vista all the way to the high school?” Cardenas asked.
“We don’t have numbers like that, but in discussing the educational side of it, we have numbers of students that go out for those second, third and fifth grade programs out there at Lake Amistad and the Seminole Canyon trips, and we were hoping to integrate those grade levels in between maybe that would focus on the San Felipe Springs. You learn about Lake Amistad and you learn about Seminole Canyon, but there’s so much history; I think that would add to the protection of this resource that we have,” Ojeda said.
“Do you know how many people use the trail going from the San Felipe Springs to the (Tardy) dam?” Cardenas asked.
“I don’t have those numbers,” Ojeda said.
“So you want to use the golf course property to do hiking and trail walking, but you don’t know how many people use (existing trails),” Cardenas said.
He said he “lived in Buena Vista, and there are only three people that use that park.”
Calderon remarked another concern would be golfers who “hit crazy shots” and the potential a walker could be struck by a stray golf ball, but added he has seen golf courses with trails close to them.
“That’s the reason we want to have that discussion with you guys,” Ojeda said.
Calderon said his main concern was safety.
Falcon said he believed the parks advisory board could assist the golf commission in its eventual goal of creating nine more holes of play for the city’s golf course.
Calderon said he would also like to include a local archery club that has a range on the land under discussion.
Commission members then screened the video recommended by Calderon, a U.S. Golf Association production about Rockwind Community Links, a golf course in Hobbs, N.M.
“Golf is just one aspect of this facility,” Hobbs City Manager J.J. Murphy said in the video.
Rockwind hosts small recitals presented by an area orchestra, has become a popular venue for social events and boasts a walking trail that skirts the course’s perimeter. The city of Hobbs is looking at starting yoga and fitness classes on the grounds.
The joint meeting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 109 W. Broadway St.
