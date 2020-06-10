City administrators say they expect to receive the final design of a lane expansion project at the city’s international bridge soon.
Del Rio Economic Development Director Ori Fernandez presented an update on the project to members of the Del Rio Economic Development (DREDC) Board during their meeting Thursday.
The lane expansion project was proposed by Del Rio Port of Entry Director Liliana Flores under the federal government’s Donations Acceptance Program, an initiative created by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the General Services Administration (GSA).
The project would expand traffic lanes from the base of the international bridge to the Del Rio Port of Entry.
In an informational packet presented to the EDC Board, Fernandez wrote, “This program would expedite and enhance the flow of traffic at the Del Rio Port of Entry. This would better promote commerce between the United States and Mexico by expediting the movement of freight and diminishing the loss of returns on longer wait times. It would also increase bridge traffic and thereby increase revenues not only for the city of Del Rio, but for all those parties using the port of entry to transport freight in and out of Del Rio and Mexico.”
Fernandez told the EDC board that on Wednesday she had received an email from the federal government regarding the piece of property the government will be turning over to the city for the construction of the new lane.
“They also wanted us to revisit the cost estimate on that and look at a couple of minor things to make sure that we have everything in place. They want this to be expedited. I could tell that the contact from the federal government, she was very helpful. She likes Acuña. She’s been to Acuña, and said this was a great project,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez added the city is expecting the submission of the final design price for the project from its engineering firm, Bain Medina Bain.
Fernandez reminded the EDC members the pre-design for the project had cost $54,000, and the final design is estimated to cost about $300,000.
Fernandez, in her written update on the project, reminded the EDC board in October 2019, its members approved a resolution to commit up to $1 million towards a design plan and construction of the project.
In January, the Del Rio City Council amended that resolution to approve $54,000 from EDC funds for the preliminary design of the lane expansion project. At that time, Fernandez said, city staff also was directed to examine the possibility of using funds from the international bridge’s reserve accounts before tapping additional EDC funds.
Fernandez said in April the council authorized the city manager to submit a request for approval of the project to CBP under the Donations Acceptance Program and to issue a request for proposal to its contract engineers, Bain Medina Bain, for a final design of the two-lane roadway.
EDC Board President Leo Martinez called for a motion to accept the update as presented. Dr. Michelle Brown made the motion, with Jerry Simpton giving the second. The board members unanimously approved the motion.
