Housing authority and county officials are working to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Del Rio, after a resident of the Roswell Apartments tested positive and was self-isolated, public officials said Tuesday.
Residents of the apartment complex were notified by management and encouraged to follow precautionary measures, and the resident testing positive was moved to a different location to self-quarantine, according to Housing Authority of the City of Del Rio Executive Director Isidro Valdez.
The complex, which has a total of 60 apartments and is located in downtown Del Rio, is operated by Val Verde Housing Corporation under the Housing Authority of the City of Del Rio.
Valdez said the housing authority is working in conjunction with Val Verde County, and that all tenants were provided with face masks and disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the respiratory disease.
Valdez also said all 50 tenants currently residing in the Roswell Apartments will be tested for COVID-19.
“Because of the nature of the facility we always have special precautions, since March we’ve been asking tenants to limit visitors,” Valdez said.
Most of the tenants, he said, have providers that go in and out of the building all the time.
Elmer Ward, one of the tenants, expressed concerns after being notified by facility management of another tenant testing positive.
“They told us we were going to be tested today, but we haven’t,” Ward said Tuesday. “I’ve tried calling the housing authority, I’ve tried calling the mayor’s office but so far I haven’t heard back from anyone.”
Ward said he suffers from heart problems and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, conditions that place him at higher risk.
“I’ve had three heart attacks and I am more vulnerable than most people,” Ward said.
The Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention have said that based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Valdez reiterated all tenants will be tested for COVID-19, but due to the high number of people involved they haven’t been able to make proper arrangements. He said the Roswell Apartments management has been working the logistics to get everyone tested.
Valdez also said if tenants feel they need to get tested, they can make the arrangements on their own and go to one of the local clinics or medical facilities where COVID-19 testing is provided, the test is covered by health insurance, he said.
Valdez also said extra precautionary measures have been taken, such as cleaning and disinfecting public areas within the building more often, including the elevator and stairway.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Del Rio and Val Verde County have registered 26 cases of COVID-19, with 14 of them now recovered.
Fatalities remain at zero, while a total 49 lab results are still pending. A total of 1,246 COVID-19 tests have been performed to local residents, according to data published by the city of Del Rio.
Local cases break down to six international travel-related, five domestic travel, five community spread, and 10 of the COVID-19 positives can be traced back to personal contact.
For more information or questions about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, contact the City of Del Rio Emergency Operations Center at (830) 775 2313, or the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Nurse Advise Line at 844 432 5391.
RosieMolano Blount here. I don't understand how logistics poses a delay in testing. Geez! Las Brisas Manor, a privately owned senior citizen apartment should also be tested. It holds 48+ residents with MANY coming from Mexico and using this building as a second home. In the summer, relatives will often drop their school kids off so grandparents can babysit. Next to the complex is a Section 8 housing complex that would benefit from testing. How likely will it be that the city will have testing for all residents? Guess the answer lies in prayer AGAIN.
