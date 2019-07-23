City animal control officers reported on the animal control department’s June statistics during Monday’s meeting of the city’s animal control and protection advisory board.
Emmett Salinas, who heads the city’s animal control department, said in June, the department had 440 calls. He said animal control officers responded to 330 of those calls, as they involved animals, and 110 dealt with other issues.
Salinas also introduced Juan Parra, the city’s senior animal control officer, who joined him at the meeting.
“In June, we also had 10 human exposures and two animal exposures,” Salinas said.
Tom Stanley, chair of the animal control and protection advisory board, asked if the number of human exposures was high.
“It’s sort of high. In the summertime, we start seeing high numbers in human exposures, especially after breeding season, puppy season, and female dogs get more aggressive toward persons,” Salinas said.
He added more people and animals are out during the summer.
Salinas said animal control officers issued 40 citations in June.
“We had 126 running at-large calls and that was mainly dogs. Rarely do we ever go and try to chase a cat, because they’re pretty fast. Out of those calls, 99 of those animals were captured,” Salinas said.
Of the 99 captures, Salinas said, 11 were restored to their owners, leaving the animal control department with 88 animals.
He said 44 cats were caught during the month, and 95 dead animals were called in.
“We also had quite a few calls about wildlife. We had a call about an owl, and we referred that to Texas Parks and Wildlife,” Salinas said.
“We also accepted 33 ‘donations,’ dogs, cats, kittens, puppies,” he said.
Sixteen animals were adopted from the city’s animal control department in June.
“Have you guys done anything yet to be sure when an animal is adopted, it is vetted?”Stanley asked.
Salinas said Parra has been doing that on applications to adopt animals. He noted the city requires adopted animals to get rabies shots immediately and that the new owner have the animal spayed or neutered within six months.
“Failure to do that, the person will be issued a citation, and that’s where a majority of the 44 citations in June come from,” Salinas said.
Stanley asked if requiring an animal to be taken to a licensed veterinarian “immediately” would be a good idea.
“That’s something we’re working on,” Salinas replied. “Our vision, if somebody comes in and sees a cat or dog he wants to adopt, give us three or four days, and we can work with veterinarians and (animal) organizations to get these animals their rabies shots, and get them spayed or neutered and microchipped before the animal is released, so we don’t have to play the guessing game or chase people down.”
Salinas said eight animals were quarantined during June, and most of those were returned to their owners.
He noted 28 dogs and 44 cats were euthanized during the month.
Stanley asked if the cats were feral and if they had been trapped in the area of the Agarita Drive walking track.
“We tried to accomplish that, we (ran into problems with the) time frame, because when we get out there, they’re already pretty well fed, and they don’t want (the food in the traps),” Salinas said.
Salinas also said the city manager has given him a list of tasks to perform.
He said the animal control department is working to initiate a foster program.
Stanley asked if Salinas and his team was reaching out to animal rescue organizations “for help and guidance.”
Salinas said he has spoken to the Eagle Pass animal control department and is planning to call San Angelo animal control.
Stanley encouraged Salinas to reach out to Friends of Del Rio Animals and AARC, the Animal Advocacy Rescue Coalition.
Salinas noted he hopes to initiate a “barn cat” program locally, which would allow persons to “adopt” feral cats.
He said the city is also working to update its adoption application and to create a database.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.