Rio Grande Electric Cooperative Inc. recently announced the recipient of its 2019 major donation. On Saturday, Oct. 12, Val Verde Volunteer Fire and Rescue received a $27,000 check from the Co-Op and partners CoBank, Texas Electric Cooperatives, LCRA and LCRA-WSC.
The presentation was made in front of over 400 attendees at Rio Grande Electric Cooperative’s 74th annual meeting, in Uvalde, Texas.
Val Verde Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jerry Rust attended the meeting to accept the donation.
Val Verde Volunteer Fire and Rescue is responsible for the 3,100 square miles of Val Verde County. Additionally, they provide mutual aid to Kinney, Edwards, Crockett, Sutton and Maverick counties.
“The funds will be used to replace 20 year-old Wildland equipment and gear, which is no longer NFPA approved,” Rust explained.
