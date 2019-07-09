The Anti-Bullying Expo “Del Rio,” also known as Baca-Con, will have a vendors meeting on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Plaza Hall Patio on 405 Cantu St. All types of vendors are welcome to the meeting.
“Vendors can sell jewelry, comic books, pastries, etc.,” Baca-Con volunteer Jorge Torres said. Torres is volunteering his expertise with the Del Rio market for the expo.
Mark Anthony Baca, director of Baca-Con and Xtreme Force Hollywood Stunts stuntman, will be in town on Thursday for the meeting.
The meeting will cover details for the vendors and overall organization of the expo. The floor layout will be setup similar to a business showcase.
Torres added they are looking to have between 60-80 vendors at the expo, depending how many can be placed inside the Del Rio Civic Center.
Each vendor will be given one booth, additional booths will come at an extra cost, and a contract for the vendors will be available at the meeting.
Booth placement will be determined by vendor type, payment date and vendor requirements. Vendors are expected to pay for their booth at the meeting and have all permits, food licenses and anything else needed, ready to go before the event.
Baca and Torres will also discuss sponsors at the meeting. “Everyone should be involved with this,” Torres said.
According to the vendor contract, vendors are required to carry their own insurance and be aware show management and the facility are not responsible for the safety of properties of the exhibitor, its officers, agents or employees from theft, damages by fire, accident or any other cause whatsoever.
The expo will be providing security guards, according to the contract.
Torres agreed it is important to address bullying amongst children and how children can seek help. Baca originally started the expo to address the importance of recognizing bullying amongst children.
As a former victim of bullying, Baca wants to show kids bullying should not define them and that it is okay to seek help from an adult.
Baca-Con is now rescheduled for August 24 and will still be held at the civic center. A vendor placement map will be made available prior to the event.
Tickets are available for pre-sale by contacting Baca. There will be a price increase at the door the day of the event.
For more information about the meeting, vendors can contact Baca at (850) 612 2849 or Jorge Torres at (830) 309 6640.
