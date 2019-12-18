A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance after attempting to enter the United States through the port of entry while carrying cocaine on his person, police records show.
Roberto Blanco, 35, a resident of the 1400 block of Avenue Q, was arrested on Nov. 30, at 11:39 p.m., at the Del Rio port of entry, while he was coming into Del Rio, according to the arrest report.
A Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to the port of entry, located at 3140 Spur 239, where customs officers reported a man who was attempting to enter into the United States with .09 grams of cocaine, the report states.
The man was driving a white Dodge passenger vehicle and had been detained by a supervisory Customs and Border Protection agent, the report states.
The police officer was shown the cocaine, which had been located inside Blanco’s waistband, the report states.
Blanco was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, the report states. He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
