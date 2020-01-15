U.S. Border Patrol agents found an unresponsive man on a remote ranch near Carrizo Springs on Saturday, the man was an undocumented immigrant and was high on meth, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
Agents conducting line watch duties encountered a group of five illegal aliens, one unresponsive. Agents quickly provided first aid and requested Emergency Medical Services. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he was evaluated, and diagnosed with methamphetamine intoxication and rhabdomyolysis. Rhabdomyolysis is a severe form of dehydration that is potentially life-threatening and routinely encountered by Border Patrol agents. He was then transferred to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment.
“This rescue emphasizes just how dangerous narcotics are, and I cannot stress enough how dedicated we are to keeping them out of our communities,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said, “Thanks to the quick response of our agents, along with routine medical training, another life was saved in a remote area.”
Upon his release from the hospital, the man will be processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines, the agency said.
