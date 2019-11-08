Clowns, superheroes, princesses and more asked for candy at the second annual Trunk or Treat held Oct. 31 at the Plaza del Sol Mall parking lot. Local businesses, individuals and government entities joined in on the fun to give out the candy.
Event organizer Emily Grant said children and adults were lined up and waiting for the event to start since 4:30 p.m. The parking lot area in front of Ross was packed and a frenzy of cars continued to arrive as the event kicked off.
Once Grant was able to get into costume, children trailed down the line of cars in a counter clockwise rotation, to receive candy. Amistad Bank, Del Rio Title, Val Verde County Welfare Board and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol were a few “trunks” passing out the treats.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made an appearance as a Jedi knight from Star Wars. Lozano posed for pictures with children and adults alike.
The top three decorated “trunks” were awarded with prizes presented by Lozano. Del Rio Title took first place with their “Toy Story” theme, followed by Amistad Bank and their clown theme in second place and Val Verde County Welfare Board in third place with their witch theme.
After children wrapped up their trunk-or-treat route, parents loaded them onto their cars and continued in the search of more candy.
