The renovated restrooms at Rotary Park are finished and open for the community, with new lavatories and toilets, tile floors and tile walls, and an overall complete overhaul.
The renovations, made possible thanks to a partnership between Rotary Club of Del Rio and the city of Del Rio, include stainless steel toilets and sinks in both units, new railings outside and also safety features to prevent vandalism, Rotary Club member Fred Bowers said.
The club utilized their own funds and grants from Rotary Club International for a total of $6,000 in materials, while the city of Del Rio provided the labor, Bowers said.
The park is located in historic San Felipe, bordering the San Felipe Creek, while the building is located off the corner of Canal and Academy streets.
The building was completely gutted for the renovations, which also included electrical work, vents to circulate the air inside the restrooms, and new fixtures.
The restroom renovations are part of a larger plan the Rotary Club of Del Rio has been working on for years, Bowers said.
All of the work was done by city employees.
