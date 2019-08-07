POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
After pulling over a vehicle that was not maintaining a single lane, a Hondo man was arrested under drug charges. Jonathan Ray Moralez, 30, whose place of residence is listed at the 2600 block of Avenue M, in Hondo, Texas, was arrested on July 16, at 11:29 p.m.
Police records state Moralez was arrested on East De la Rosa Street after Del Rio Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 for failure to maintain a single lane of travel.
The officers, records state, discovered a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana in the vehicle as the result of a search. Moralez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor. He was transported to the police station for processing.
THEFT OF PROPERTY
A Del Rio teen was arrested and charged with theft of property equal or more than $100 and under $750, after an incident occurring on July 13 at 1:05 p.m. at Ramada Inn, 2101 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio, Texas.
Victor Ortiz, 17, a resident of the 1800 block of Avenue P, was charged with theft of property, a Class B misdemeanor.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor; and with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after an incident occurring on July 16 at the 100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive.
Joseph Philip Plank, whose residence is listed on the same site, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers at 5:22 p.m.
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
A Del Rio woman was recently arrested and charged with burglary of habitation, after an incident occurring at the 200 block of Walnut Street. Sandra Sanchez, 31, a resident of the 100 block of Fraustro Street, was arrested on July 17, at 1:30 p.m.
A police report states the burglary charges stem from an incident occurring on June 23 at the 200 block of Walnut Street. She was charged with burglary of habitation, a second degree felony.
Armando Vaquera, a 23-year-old Del Rio resident, was arrested on July 21, at 12:30 p.m. and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, a state jail felony. Vaquera, a resident of the 1300 block of San Felipe Avenue was arrested at his place of residence.
According to police records officers responded that day to the site where a woman stated Vaquera broke in and assaulted her.
THEFT OF PROPERTY
A Del Rio woman was arrested and charged with theft of property equal or greater than $30,000 less than $150,000, a third degree felony. Angela Hayenga-Borcky, 58, whose place of residence is located at the 4900 block of Vega Verde Road, was arrested on July 23, at 1:26 p.m., at home.
An incident report states Hayenga-Borcky was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a report in reference to three stolen vehicles at The Home Depot on July 19.
The report states the store said a woman failed to return two moving trucks and one auto trailer which were due on June 21.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Brandon Lee Rice, 24, a resident of the 500 block of East Seventh Street in Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 23, at the 2200 block of Veterans Boulevard and charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, and with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, a state jail felony.
Alberto Antonio Zamora, 27, a resident of the 400 block of Memo Robinson Road, in Eagle Pass, was arrested on July 26, and charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zamora was arrested at the 2000 block of Veterans Boulevard at 10:56 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.