U.S. Customs and Border Protection honored service members and recognized the lives lost 18 years ago during the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a field outside of Shanksville, Penn., during a commemoration ceremony at the Del Rio port of entry on Wednesday.
The port of entry was closed off for traffic, while service members from Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Del Rio Fire Department, Del Rio Police Department, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and officials including City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano and Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio Consul Carlos Obrador held a commemoration ceremony honoring all the lives lost on 9/11.
The posting of the colors was presented by the Customs and Border Protection honor guard. The flags were raised and then lowered to honor all the lives lost on the day of Sept. 11, 2001 and was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Today is a day to pause in reflection and remembrance,” Customs and Border Protection Officer Sharon Ansick said.
Ansick said Customs and Border Protection officers in the Del Rio sector stood heartbroken after recently losing fellow officer Christine Hypke. Ansick honored the recently lost officer and said, “Rest well Christine, we’ll take it from here.”
Eighteen years ago America suffered the worst terrorist attack in the nation’s history. A total of 2,977 lives were lost on that day.
During the ceremony a moment of silence was held at 7:46 a.m., when the first plane crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center (8:46 a.m. ET), for the lives lost during the terrorist attacks. Vehicles from each service were lined up at the port of entry, with emergency lights flashing and the American flag waving behind vehicles.
Ansick said on one “of our darkest days, we saw the best in America.” The results of the 9/11 changed people as Americans “and also changed us as Del Rioans.”
“The events of that day will forever entwine all law enforcement agencies throughout the country and this community,” Ansick said.
Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Port of Entry Director Lilliana Flores and U.S. Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Randy Davis placed a wreath upon the port of entry sign, honoring the lives lost, before concluding the ceremony.
