A traffic stop quickly developed into a domestic violence arrest recently, after a woman in a vehicle requested help from Del Rio Police Department officers, stating she had been assaulted by her traveling companion, police records state.
Juan Jose Padilla, 22, whose place of residence is listed in the 200 block of Homestead Road, in Uvalde, Texas, was arrested on Nov. 23, at approximately 9:35 p.m. at the 100 block of East Fifth Street, in Del Rio, according to the arrest report.
On that date Del Rio Police Department Sgt. Valentin Martinez was traveling south along the 700 block of North Main Street, when he observed a gray Buick Regal disregard a stop sign as it crossed North Main, the report states.
Martinez turned west on the 100 block of West Fifth Street and activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the report states.
A woman stepped out the Buick, and said she had been assaulted by a passenger in the vehicle; she had a visible scratch to her face, the report states.
Padilla was arrested and charged with assault family violence, dating violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and transported to the police station for processing.
