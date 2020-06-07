Del Rio artist Richie Peña brings his spiritual visions, full of soft hues and religious imagery, to the Firehouse gallery as its featured artist for June.
“Thoughts Between Spaces” is the title of the exhibition, and it will be on display at the Del Rio Council for the Arts Firehouse Gallery, 120 E. Garfield Ave., through June 17.
The gallery is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and guests are asked to practice social distancing.
Peña was born and raised in Del Rio, though he currently resides in Irving, Texas.
“I basically grew up here in the Firehouse,” Peña said.
“Recently, I graduated with my Master of Fine Arts (MFA) with a focus on printmaking, which is the majority of the works in my show at the Firehouse this month. To graduate with my MFA, I needed to have a thesis exhibition, but because of the current circumstances, I had to show my work virtually,” he added.
Some of the works on display at the Firehouse this month are from Peña’s MFA exhibition.
Peña said he has known he wanted to be an artist and pursue a career focusing on art most of his life.
“Ever since I was able to hold something and manipulate it or be able to copy an image and scale it, scale it down, scale it up and play with color, probably from the time I was three. I was always drawing, and my mom had to stop buying me coloring books because I would not use them ‘properly,’” Peña said with a laugh.
Peña said he focused on printmaking because it allowed him to create more than one copy of a particular image.
“I enjoyed that in printmaking you can create multiples of an image. . . I enjoyed that I could have a piece, but that I could also sell or give pieces out, because you’re working in multiples, printing the same image over and over,” he said.
Peña said when he entered graduate school, he once again began creating single works called mono-prints.
“As I started to explore more about monotype printing, there became something sacred about each piece, that I was giving more attention to one piece, and so, slowly, they started building the imagery,” he said.
“The process that I started doing was, a lot of it was just rolling the ink on a sheet of plexi, then I laid it on the bed of the press, and then I started playing with a laser cut machine, so by having that extra technology of the laser cut machine, I was able to have more precise line detail, so the crosses (in some of these images) are actually laser cut and placed onto MDF (a compressed wood chip board) so it was like making a puzzle,” Peña said.
The artist also crocheted chains and incorporated their pressure-printed images into some of his works.
“A lot of my imagery is repetition. I’m using the same symbols, shapes and colors. The colors are what mostly shift in each print, and so even here, you see these ghostly crosses in the background, and that was me exploring the embossment of paper, so instead of just rolling the ink onto the MDF board, I just laid the paper, tweaked the pressure a little bit on the printing press and just ran it through the press and got these embossments that are happening throughout the print,” Peña said.
Peña said the inspiration for his works arises from the deep wells of his Catholic faith and his fascination with the natural world.
“A lot of it comes from my own personal growth within my faith and spiritual resonance. I did grow up Catholic, and I still practice Catholicism, but there is something that strikes me more when I separate that and solely focus on these comforting and familiar shapes that everyone recognizes, and so a lot of my influences come from stained glass windows,” Peña said.
“I also look at nature a lot, just the transition of seasons, and the sky. The sky holds a lot of color throughout the day. When I was starting my MFA thesis exhibition, I spent a lot of time just walking and staring at the scattering, changing colors of the sky, early in the morning to late in the evening. The transitions were just so captivating,” Peña added.
Peña said he also wanted to select colors “that weren’t too harsh to the eye.”
“When people look at my work, I want them to have a sense of calmness and serenity,” Peña said.
Peña said he hopes eventually to teach at either the elementary school or university level and is currently working on his teaching certification. He said he is also waiting on a second interview with Imagine Art in Austin, Texas, a non-profit organization partnering with Americorps, for an artist’s residency there.
“What the artists will be doing is using the provided art space and working alongside artists with disabilities for an entire year,” he said.
Peña was a member of the Del Rio High School Class of 2010. He said he didn’t graduate in the traditional way, but earned his GED. He earned an associate’s degree in graphic design from the Art Institutes of Dallas. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas, in 2017, and his Master of Fine Arts this year from the University of Dallas in Irving.
