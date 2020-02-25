Lengthening and widening the runway at Del Rio International Airport could benefit both Laughlin Air Force Base and the city.
Members of the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation discussed the proposed runway extension during their meeting Thursday.
Also present at Thursday’s meeting were Shannalea Taylor, a Del Rio business leader who is a member of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, and David Martinez, a Del Rio attorney who serves as chair of the city’s airport advisory board.
DREDC Board Member Rachel Beavan said it was her understanding that discussions about extending the runway at the city airport began about 18 months ago, prompted by reports that the Air Force would, within a few years, be replacing its T-6 trainer with a new aircraft, the T-7.
Beavan said she understood if the city airport were to serve as an auxiliary field for the new trainer, a jet being developed by Boeing, the existing runway would have to be lengthened by about 2,500 feet.
“We knew the T-7 was coming in to replace the T-6. We expect that somewhere around 2023, is what we’re hearing at this time, and we know we need an auxiliary airport for the T-7. Right now, we hope that the Del Rio airport would serve as that auxiliary airport,” Taylor told the DREDC members.
She said Laughlin currently is one of three training bases in the United States, with the other bases located outside Columbus, Mississippi, and Enid, Oklahoma.
“Enid has just completed their runway extension at their city airport. They are ready to serve as an auxiliary airport to Vance (Air Force Base). Columbus already has theirs in place. So right now, we’re the only training base that does not have an auxiliary airport to support the new T-7 that’s coming on board,” Taylor said.
“When we talk about being ready to support Laughlin and to support Laughlin’s current mission, and to be prepared for the possibility of a BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) – and I’m saying that; Laughlin is not saying that, and I’m not speaking on behalf of Laughlin today – we’re constantly looking at and planning for the next 10, 20 years. What do we do to be ready for Laughlin?” she added.
She said eight years ago, the Air Force was seeing a decline in its need for pilots.
“Right now, we’re on the upswing ... Just last year, we graduated 347 pilots at Laughlin. Right now, we are still being told that we are expected to see that number continue to grow for the next three years. That will be some of the largest numbers that Laughlin has ever seen. What do we have to offer here in Del Rio? We have blue sky, so how do we protect the current mission of Laughlin? We protect the blue sky that we have to offer,” Taylor said.
Taylor said encroachment by wind farms continues to be a factor in the Laughlin protection equation.
Taylor also noted there are benefits of extending the runway that have nothing to do with Laughlin.
“We have maquilas that have a need. We have FedEx that has a need. American Airlines that could potentially bring a bigger plane. All of a sudden, it’s becoming a win-win for the community, and the military is just one part of that conversation, and I think that’s when we decided this is a much bigger opportunity for our community than we even realized,” Taylor said.
She urged the DREDC to consider all of those benefits when updating the city’s airport master plan.
“Let’s make sure the master plan is broad enough that it’s considering all of those different needs for the future,” Taylor said.
Martinez pointed out Del Rio will have more challenges in extending its runway than Enid had in extending the runway at its city airport.
He said although the land around the Enid airport is mostly flat and level farmland, “there is a significant drop off” at the end of Del Rio’s runway.
“And the farther you get from the end of the runway, the more significant that drop off gets. There is also a spring, a natural spring out there. There are homes out there, roads out there. There are things out there that our counterparts (at Enid) did not have to deal with,” Martinez said.
“I’m not saying these things are going to make it prohibitive, but if this is something the city of Del Rio wishes to undertake, we can probably expect the tab to be a little more significant than what some of our counterparts have experienced,” he added.
He said later that both he and the airport commission favor the expansion of the runway.
DREDC Board Member Mark Brown also warned, “There will be a public pushback as well, because there are homes that have been out there for years.”
DREDC Board Member Manuel Pacheco said the training of Air Force pilots is a national security issue.
“As we go through this, we should educate people that the base is not for Laughlin, it’s for the community. We’re talking national security, national defense. We have an opportunity to be there at the forefront. You said they’re ramping up pilot training. To me, that means more housing, and that means more taxes, and that means more funds for the schools. The domino effect is going to affect more than just those people who have their homes there (at the end of the runway),” Pacheco said.
“The task of civic leaders is to look at it as a whole and say, ‘Where are we? And even if I don’t get anything out of it, does my community get something out of it?’ ... I think it’s very important for people out there in the community to know we are graduating close to 350 pilots who are out there defending our country,” he added.
Pacheco also reminded the DREDC members that “capacity will always be an issue” and that it is less expensive to build big now than it will be to try and modify in the future.
“This commission is behind this plan, and we’re ready to support it, but what comes first is that we have to have the master plan put together. Without that, we can’t proceed to the next step,” Martinez said.
The DREDC took no formal action following the discussion.
