City council members Tuesday postponed formal setting of the May municipal election after questions arose regarding one of the proposed early voting polling locations.
The Del Rio City Council has until Feb. 14 to approve an ordinance formally setting the May 2 municipal election and will likely do so at its next regular meeting on Feb. 11.
The city council during its meeting Tuesday was to approve an ordinance authorizing City Manager Matt Wojnowski to execute a contract with Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Ramon to conduct “a joint and general election in May 2020 to include conducting early voting.” The ordinance also included the authorization of a joint election agreement with the Val Verde Hospital District and the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District.
Councilman Rowland Garza made a motion to approve the ordinance, with Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. giving the second.
As soon as the motion was made and seconded, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she had a question about using the city’s Multi-Purpose Facility, the former clubhouse on the grounds of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course, as the location for early voting.
“I don’t think that the Multi-Purpose Facility is the ideal facility, because it is so far out. I think that we need to keep the voting a little closer. There’s a lot of people that walk to the polling places, and we’re taking them way out on Highway 90 East. It may not seem that far if you have a vehicle, but I think that’s a little too far,” Salgado said.
The councilwoman pointed out that City Hall had been used as an early voting location in past city elections and asked why it was not being used for the May elections.
“Because it’s the three entities (city, school district and hospital district), and it would not be big enough to hold all three entities,” City Secretary Mari Acosta replied.
When Salgado asked why the Del Rio Civic Center could not be used, Acosta said the facility had been pre-booked for other events.
Salgado said the council chamber at City Hall has been used as a polling location in previous elections.
“(By using) the Multi-Purpose Facility, you’re pretty much disenfranchising the voters that live in the Chihuahua area, and I think that’s wrong. We want to encourage people to vote and not discourage them,” Salgado said.
Acosta offered to have the county clerk come and look at City Hall “to see what she thinks of this location.”
“For early voting, this would be the ideal place, as far as I can tell, but going all the way out there (to the Multi-Purpose Facility) is going to be a problem, and all you’re doing is discouraging people from voting when they have to go that far out,” Salgado said.
Salgado added, “I ran elections for 15 years, and I know that’s going to be a problem for the people.”
Councilman Rowland Garza said, “You have a lot of activity here (at City Hall). It’s going to be crowded here Monday through Friday during the day for early voting. Has the school district voiced any concerns?”
“No. They were okay with the Multi-Purpose Facility,” Acosta replied.
She noted that City Hall would be used as a polling location on the day of the election, May 2.
Garza also asked if the council chambers was available Monday through Friday during the early voting period.
“Right now, it’s not available. We’d have to reschedule meetings,” Acosta replied.
Salgado commented the meetings could be easily rescheduled or moved to other rooms inside City Hall. She also suggested early voting be moved to the county courthouse.
“Again, it’s too small to hold (early voting for) all three entities,” Acosta said.
“They have done it before for early voting. That hallway, that’s where they have the early voting,” Salgado said.
Mayor Pro-tem Liz Elizalde De Calderon asked Acosta to look into the alternatives for early voting locations.
City Attorney Suzanne West then recommended the council table the measure until the questions about the early voting polling location could be resolved.
“I want to make it as easy as possible for people to get out and vote. That, to me, is more important than cancelling meetings or shuffling meetings around,” Salgado said.
Councilman Jim De Reus then made a motion to table action on the ordinance until Feb. 11, with Salgado giving the second. The motion to table passed unanimously.
