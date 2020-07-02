Anthony Kusenberger, left, business development for the Eagle Ford Shale for Pico Propane and Fuels; and Valeria Vasquez, right, Pico Propane and Fuels office manager; present a check for $1,250 to Gary Lenz and Gisela Lenz, of Val Verde Loaves and Fishes, a local food pantry that serves about 1,500 local families with food baskets every month.
Beatriz De La Rosa, left, a volunteer for Val Verde County Precinct 2; stands with Anthony Kusenberger, center, business development for the Eagle Ford Shale for Pico Propane; and Fuels, and County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw, right, after Kusenberger donated $1,250 to the South Texas Food Bank, which assists Val Verde County officials with food distribution efforts.
Photos by Karen Gleason
Pico Propane and Fuels has donated $2,500 to further the efforts of two organizations working to feed the area’s hungriest residents.
Del Rioan Anthony Kusenberger, business development for the Eagle Ford Shale for Pico Propane and Fuels, presented a $1,250 check to Val Verde Loaves and Fishes and a $1,250 check to the South Texas Food Bank at Monday’s Precinct 1 food distribution event.
