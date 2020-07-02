Pico Propane and Fuels has donated $2,500 to further the efforts of two organizations working to feed the area’s hungriest residents.

Del Rioan Anthony Kusenberger, business development for the Eagle Ford Shale for Pico Propane and Fuels, presented a $1,250 check to Val Verde Loaves and Fishes and a $1,250 check to the South Texas Food Bank at Monday’s Precinct 1 food distribution event.

