Del Rio High School Queen City Belles held a meet and greet at Mr. Gatti’s on Thursday afternoon. The restaurant donated a portion of every meal cost that night to the group.
Local citizens and parents were able to meet every girl participating this year. The group arrived at 7 p.m. and thanked all the supporters present.
Prior to the event, Belles alumni asked Belles Coach Kayla Rodriguez and Queen City Belles booster club how they could help the team earn money for their upcoming trips.
Rodriguez said they are trying to raise approximately $70,000 for expenses and will continue to do fundraisers throughout the year. Any updates regarding fundraisers will be announced through their social media outlets, primarily Facebook, according to Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said she is all about the students, promoting the team and exposing the students to more than just Del Rio. “It helps them build character, responsibility and hard work, so when they do leave high school they take those skills with them,” Rodriguez said.
Belles Assistant Coach Larissa Pina is new to the team as an instructor, but she is familiar with the group’s standards.
“I have high expectations for them. They already surpassed my team accomplishments, so I expect great things from them,” Pina said.
Pina is an alumna from the Del Rio High School Class of 2012 and participated in the Belles from her freshman to senior years. Pina said she felt nostalgic to be back in the Belles’ room and she is ready to give back to her community.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made an appearance at the meet and greet. He gave the team words of encouragement and took the time to do photos with the girls.
“The City of Del Rio is here to support your efforts. To support your efforts, I came here to give you some support; let me know, I’m here for you guys and I love that you are so involved in our community,” Lozano said.
The team is preparing for two out of state performances that are not competition. The group will first perform at the Citrus Bowl in Florida on New Year’s Day.
Certain members of the Belles were selected and invited to perform at the Citrus Bowl. Then, the team will prepare for a performance in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 2020.
The team will represent the state of Texas in the National Memorial Day Parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War ll. Rodriguez received the invitation from the American Veterans Music Center and the Mayor of the District of Columbia in July.
