Del Rio, TX (78840)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.