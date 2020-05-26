The City of Del Rio and Del Rio Police Department are looking for assistance from the public in a death investigation, after the body of an individual was found recently inside a tractor trailer parked in the city’s north side.
The body was found on May 2, at the intersection of Avenue G and Ninth Street.
The man, who is believed to be between 50-60 years of age, was located inside an unoccupied tractor trailer parked at the 1100 block of Avenue G.
Investigators were unable to locate any identifying information at the scene nor on his person. No identifying marks or tattoos were visible due to the advanced state of decomposition, the city of Del Rio said in a statement.
The Del Rio Police Department is urging anyone that may have pertinent information about the individual to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.
Investigators reported the body was that of an African-American man, possibly between the ages of 50-60 with a short, white beard, wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering “Make it Happen” and black slacks. A pair of black/gray sneakers and a purple cap were also located next to the man.
If you have information pertaining this case, please contact the Del Rio Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (830) 774 8591.
The body was sent to the Webb County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, but as of Tuesday morning the report of the autopsy has not been released.
